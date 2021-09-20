Kena Bridges of Spirit: physical version confirmed, release soon

Announced in June 2020 at a PlayStation Showcase, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is expected tomorrow on PS4 and PS5 but only in digital version. Nevertheless, the physical version will soon arrive.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits arrives in a physical deluxe edition this fall on PlayStation. It was Just For Games, the game’s distributor in France, who announced the news via a press release. This Deluxe Edition, which includes the soundtrack and exclusive digital and physical items, will be available worldwide next November at major retailers, in-store and online.. An initiative justified by Josh Grier, director of operations at Ember Lab (studio responsible for the development of Kena):

Our community has been very clear about their desire for a physical edition as soon as the game was announced (…) It’s an honor to create a game that people want to add to their collection, and we’re excited to partner with Maximum Games to make it happen so quickly after the initial launch.



Expected tomorrow on PS4 and PS5, Kena: Bridge of Spirits is an adventure game produced by the studio Ember Lab. This is their first video game production. Founded in 2009, it is first and foremost an animation studio that has produced commercial short films for Coca-Cola, for example. They also have an animated short film in 2016 around Majora’s Mask, a famous episode of The Legend of Zelda, released for Nintendo 64 in 2000.