    Kolo Muani in a Top 5 of L1, the bomb is dropped!

    FC Nantes scored four goals yesterday in Angers on four shots on target, giving the impression of having learned from past mistakes (4-1). Shaken for a long time by Antoine Kombouaré, would the Canaries attackers finally understand the definition of the word “realism”?

    Randal Kolo Muani could single-handedly embody this new situation, he who achieved a very complete match in Anjou. “It was the striker who impressed me the most last season,” SCO defender Romain Thomas confides. He has everything: he is tall, he goes fast, he has good ball protection … In terms of intrinsic qualities, I put him in the top 5 forwards in Ligue 1. “
    Very fine scorer and decisive passer on Ludovic Blas’ last goal, Kolo Muani (22) was also praised by his coach at FC Nantes. “He remained on very good performances against Lyon and Nice, recalls Kombouaré. What is changing today is efficiency. It’s the Randal we know, I’m not surprised. He still needs to improve in the ability to be a little more ‘killer’. It is our number 9, it is he who will allow us to win matches. “

    The wonderful performance of Randal Kolo Muani (FC Nantes, 22) on Sunday in Angers (4-1) raised the crowds. Especially at Romain Thomas, central defender of the SCO who is totally under the spell of the young Canary.

