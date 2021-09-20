More

    Kombouaré (FC Nantes) puts his two cents in the derby incidents

    Former coach of RC Lens (2013-16), Antoine Kombouaré was launched on the recent incidents of the North derby after his victory with FC Nantes on the lawn of SCO Angers (4-1). If he had the opportunity to take the side of the Blood and Gold, the Kanak did not do it … And he did not hide to give his opinion.

    “It’s sad and these are not images that we like to see. It is necessary that the authorities take important measures so that this does not happen again. You should never see a supporter on the lawn. It’s forbidden. Whenever there is a supporter who enters the pitch, the club must be penalized heavily. The land must be made sacred. Only players, referees and delegates can be there. Security goes through that, ”said Kombouaré.

    A vision shared by the former doorman of the Mastiffs Mickaël Landreau, who also spoke about the incidents during the CFC, asking for exemplary individual sanctions to protect this sacred setting that is the lawn:

    Believing that the invasion of the lawn of Bollaert was inadmissible during the derby between RC Lens and LOSC, Antoine Kombouaré invites the authorities to take exemplary decisions against his former club. A surprising posture?

