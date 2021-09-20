Kylian Mbappé’s mother denounces a huge “deception”

Accused of organizing secret meetings with journalists during Euro 2020, Kylian Mbappé’s mother gave her version of the facts on Twitter.

In a recently published book (From the World Cup to the Euro, The secret story of a missed meeting), the journalist of Figaro Baptiste Deprez reveals that Kylian Mbappé’s mother spoke regularly with journalists to give them ‘insides’ on the lives of the Blues. “On several occasions during the Euro, the parents of Kylian Mbappé, and in particular his mother, Fayza, held a lounge with various journalists, most of the time between the meetings of the French Team, to discuss behind the scenes of the selection , and necessarily the situation of their son, as well as his position within the world champions ”, precisely describes the journalist. This was notably the case “In Budapest, in a café-restaurant in the Hungarian city” where Fayza Lamira would have organized “An informal press conference to convey a few messages about the life of the Blues, but especially the place occupied by Kylian in the collective set up by Didier Deschamps, not necessarily in line with the expectations of the striker’s entourage. “





Serious accusations, which the main interested party immediately defended. “To claim that I organized secret meetings with journalists for more or less conspiratorial purposes is total nonsense. Because I know that if I want to keep a secret, I avoid sharing it with media professionals. If there were a few informal meetings with certain journalists, it was just classic courtesy contacts, nothing more ”, launched the mother of Kylian Mbappé on social networks, pointing the finger “Dishonesty and malice” by Baptiste Deprez.