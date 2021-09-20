Lady’s Game on Netflix: no season 2, but a new series from the creators with Anya Taylor-Joy

Fed up with TV series and auteur cinema, Emilie Semiramoth does not also hide her penchant for pop culture in all its eccentricities. From the bromance between Spock and Captain Kirk in Star Trek to the disillusionment of Lynch’s Mulholland Drive, she ignores gender boundaries.

Lady’s Game has just won two Emmy Awards. Despite this expected triumph, there will be no second season but there is good news nonetheless. We explain to you.

Even with two Emmy Awards in your pocket – for Best Miniseries and Best Director for a Miniseries – don’t count on a second season of The Lady’s Game or even a movie that would definitely conclude Beth Harmon’s story.





“I feel like we’ve told the story we wanted to tell, and I’m terrified that if we try to do more we’re going to ruin what we’ve already done.“Scott Frank, the show’s co-creator, told Deadline after receiving her Emmy this Sunday.

William Horberg, producer of the series, immediately added: “We will certainly continue to work together.“An assertion immediately dubbed by Anya Taylor-Joy, the lead performer. Horberg added by explaining:”And try to find another story to tell with the same passion and the same team of amazing artists“. The production team even admits wanting to involve Moses Ingram and Marielle Heller in this new adventure.

In his acceptance speech, William Horberg thanked Netflix for doing “the rarest thing these days: taking a risky bet and trusting the creatorsHe also praised Anya Taylor-Joy’s performance with a nice tribute:

“You brought glamor to chess and inspired a whole generation of girls and young women to realize that patriarchy has no defense against our queens.“Seen by 62 million households around the world, The Lady’s Game has propelled the career of Anya Taylor-Joy who will play the title role of Furiosa, the prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road as of next year.

