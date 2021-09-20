Laeticia Hallyday again in mourning: she loses her faithful companion

the essential

Laeticia Hallyday expressed her sadness on Instagram on Sunday after the loss of her faithful companion.

Laeticia Hallyday has found happiness for a few months. The new man of her life, actor and director Jalil Lespert, moved to Los Angeles after a long vacation this summer, especially at her home in Hérault. A Johnny Hallyday esplanade was inaugurated in Paris. A tribute concert to Johnny Hallyday took place at the Accor Arena last Tuesday in the presence of his musicians and many singers.

Back in the United States, Laeticia Hallyday had to face sad news, for her and for her daughters Jade and Joy. The death of a faithful companion who had accompanied them for a long time. A four-legged companion: their dog Santos.





“Santos was our hero,” wrote Laeticia Hallyday in a long post on Instagram. A black Labrador “always on the move when he was little” and “a little lazy at times”, writes Johnny Hallyday’s widow. A dog who had watched over his masters for years and understood them. He even accompanied Johnny Hallyday on tour. The dog Santos left last night “gently surrounded by love”.

Laeticia Hallyday’s post received many comments. “All my sweetest thoughts my Laeti for you and your daughters”, writes the actress Nadia Farès, Laeticia Hallyday also has many heart emojis from the chef Jean-François Trap or the CEO of Lagardère news (Europe 1) Constance Benqué.

Many Internet users stress that Santos will be able to rest in peace alongside his master, Johnny, who left two and a half years ago.