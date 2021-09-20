Laurent Baffie unfiltered in Children of TV: his cheeky joke on Johnny

Laurent Baffie true to himself. Used to doing the show on television sets, the comedian is known to spare no one. Whether it is Igor and Grichka Bogdanoff, journalist Jean-Pierre Pernaut or host Sophie Davant, many personalities have already taken for their rank. This Sunday, September 19, while he was a guest in the program Les Enfants de la Télé on France 2, Benjamin’s father dared a joke on Johnny Hallyday, who died in December 2017. While he succeeded David Hallyday in Laurent Ruquier’s talk show, the comedian set the tone upon his arrival: “He left David Hallyday?” he asked the host of France 2. “He left, yes, why ? “, asked his interlocutor.

Laurent Baffie then tried to make humor about the idol of young people: “No, I wanted to ask him if his father had changed his number. I left him fifteen messages”, he replied, not without irony. A joke that did not fail to make Laurent Ruquier laugh, accustomed to his scathing humor: “It’s clever! Well there you are, Baffie in all his splendor!”, Commented the host of the Children of the TV. And to underline: “And very fortunately that he left David, you want me to tell you … He did well.”





Three years after The Very Pretty Trilogy, Laurent Baffie signed his return to the theater with the play Soupe Miso, which he himself wrote, which will be performed at the Théâtre de Dix heures from next October. (…)

