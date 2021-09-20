Ligue 1 – Icardi in Zorro mode, the Ajorque-Diallo duo, the incidents in Lens … The tops and flops of the 6th day

Tops

Icardi, it’s Zorro!

It is an understatement to say that Mauro Icardi was singled out this week after a disastrous entry against FC Bruges (1-1) in the Champions League. But the PSG scorer had the most beautiful reactions. Out of the bench, he emerged like Zorro to offer the victory to the Parisians against OL after additional time (2-1). Call for the ball, placement between two defenders, sense of timing and perfectly placed header: the Argentine took the opportunity to remind that he had not lost any of his qualities as a scorer. And he did it at the best of times for Paris.

League 1 Aulas puts on a layer and wants referees to have an open mic 2 HOURS AGO

Messi case management: “Pochettino got into a mess”

The complementarity of the Strasbourg duo

Kevin Gameiro started on the bench. Julien Stéphan wanted to blow his 34-year-old center forward, his star recruit of the summer. But the Strasbourg coach did not have to regret. In the derby against Metz (3-0), Habib Diallo and Ludovic Ajorque fully justified his choices. The two played the perfect score. Available and generous at will, but also complementary, they have been able to find themselves above all to be decisive where they are most expected: in the last few meters. The old messin planted a double. And meanwhile, Ajorque finished the game with a goal and an assist. What to give ideas to Stéphan, who rubs his hands.

Delort, “super sub” while waiting for something better

Andy Delort was still on the Nice bench at the start of the match against Monaco (2-2). But he was once again able to be decisive, like last week in Nantes (0-2). Entered after the injury of Kasper Dolberg (15th), the former Montpellier first equalized for the Aiglons with a nice header on a perfect serve from Amine Gouiri (51st). He was then behind the second Nice goal scored by Hicham Boudaoui (73rd). What convince Christophe Galtier that it is better than his status as a replacement, even if a possible unavailability of Dolberg would propel him into the starting XI.

De Blas at the top

Three matches without scoring: Nantes has found in recent weeks this ugly mania which has cost him cold sweats in previous seasons. But in Angers, Sunday, the awakening was spectacular (1-4). As often, the conductor is called Ludovic Blas, brilliant leader and clinical finisher. Author of a double, the former Guingampais has relived since the arrival of Antoine Kombouaré last winter. A great hope for French football, Blas had somewhat disappeared from the radar between an average end of the adventure at En Avant and any debut with the Canaries. He picked up the thread of his career a few months ago and it’s rather exciting.

The flops

The incidents in Bollaert

Four weeks after the sad spectacle seen at the Allianz Riviera during the Nice-OM meeting, French football experienced an event not similar, but in the same tone. After spending several minutes warming up, provoking each other and finally throwing objects at each other, the groups of supporters of Lens and Lille wanted to come to blows for real. And it is the supporters of Lens who have decided to pass on the lawn to settle accounts.





The Lensois public on the lawn of Bollaert during Lens – Lille in Ligue 1 Credit: Getty Images

The same supporters who sent an unfriendly banner to their counterparts before the start of the meeting. According to the sub-prefect of Lens, it is on the side of Lille that it started. But in Lille, we point the finger at the so-called banner of the lensois ultras. A real playground. No one has emerged from this new incident. Six people were even injured in the case. Lensois supporters, Lille supporters: all guilty. French football in the stands is going very badly. We don’t want to see this anymore.

Ramirez like a lost soul

Against Bordeaux (2-1 defeat) as since the start of the season, Saint-Etienne is getting a lot of opportunities, but not materializing or too few. On Saturday, against the Girondins, the Greens were once again confronted with their lack of realism. Ignacio Ramirez, the striker disembarked from Uruguay in the last hour of the transfer window, could solve everything.

But for his first tenure, the one who carries the hope of the green people was distinguished by his discretion. Five balls affected in the first period (including two on commitments): it is little to say that he did not weigh on the debates. Since the departure of Aubameyang (2013), Saint-Etienne has multiplied casting errors at the post of nine (Söderlung, Van Wolfswinkel, Erding, Diony, Beric, Modeste, Abi). Will Ramirez break the curse? It got off to a bad start.

Ignacio Ramirez (Saint-Etienne) against Bordeaux Credit: Imago

We did not miss the 0-0 …

We had not seen 0-0 in L1 since the first day and the meeting between Nice and Reims (0-0). Since then, there had been at least one goal in every game of our championship. Until this 6th day and the duel between Reims and Lorient, which ended in a goalless draw. It is still an opportunity to point out that this season is particularly rich in goals and in spectacle. But we do not forget that Reims is therefore the common denominator of 0-0 this season. This should not become a (bad) habit for the people of Champagne …

Rennes, what sadness!

This is one of the big disappointments of the start of the season. Rennes recorded in Marseille its third consecutive defeat in the league (2-0) after those suffered in Angers and against Reims, already by the same score. Three matches in a row without scoring, three small goals scored since the start of the championship, this is insufficient for a club presented as a candidate for Europe. But most worrying is the attitude. Bruno Genesio’s men have never shown the slightest ambition in the game at the Vélodrome, with a desperately low block. The quality of the opponent can partly explain the phenomenon. But all the same, we expect much better from the Bretons.

“Paqueta is Kanté and Pogba at the same time”

League 1 PSG champion, OM second and Saint-Etienne relegated: CIES forecasts for the season 7 HOURS AGO