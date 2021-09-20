Ligue 1 – PSG champion and Saint-Etienne relegated: Forecasts from the CIES statistics observatory

If the LOSC, the outgoing champion, would finish fifth, the Stade Brestois would be barrage in front of Saint-Etienne and Troyes, relegated to Ligue 2. This statistical observatory carried out the same simulation for the four other major European championships. In England, Manchester City would retain their league title ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Tottenham would finish fifth and Arsenal ninth. Newcastle, Watford and Norwich were predicted to be relegated.
If in Germany, Bayern Munich would remain the undisputed master in the Bundesliga ahead of Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid would again become champion of Spain, ahead of their Madrid rival, Atletico, champion in 2021. FC Barcelona would finish third. Finally in Italy, Inter would achieve the double in front of Naples and AC Milan. Fourth in 2020-21, Juventus would only be sixth at the end of the championship.
