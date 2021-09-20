Ligue 1 – PSG champion and Saint-Etienne relegated: Forecasts from the CIES statistics observatory

The PSG champion of France in 2022, a year after losing control to Lille? According to the CIES Football Observatory, which takes into account the experience of the players, the investments in transfer sums to compose the squad, as well as the performances of the teams during the last 365 days, the club of the capital will be champion of France. at the end of the season in front of OM and OL.

If the LOSC, the outgoing champion, would finish fifth, the Stade Brestois would be barrage in front of Saint-Etienne and Troyes, relegated to Ligue 2. This statistical observatory carried out the same simulation for the four other major European championships. In England, Manchester City would retain their league title ahead of Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea. Tottenham would finish fifth and Arsenal ninth. Newcastle, Watford and Norwich were predicted to be relegated.

Juventus sixth?

League 1

Messi case management: “Pochettino got into a mess” 9 HOURS AGO

If in Germany, Bayern Munich would remain the undisputed master in the Bundesliga ahead of Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid would again become champion of Spain, ahead of their Madrid rival, Atletico, champion in 2021. FC Barcelona would finish third. Finally in Italy, Inter would achieve the double in front of Naples and AC Milan. Fourth in 2020-21, Juventus would only be sixth at the end of the championship.

Always the same problems at PSG: Can Pochettino succeed where the others have failed?

League 1 “Paqueta is Kanté and Pogba at the same time” 9 HOURS AGO