Lorie, mother in heaven: big step taken by her daughter Nina, very stylish baby

Like any mother, Lorie Pester is very proud of her child’s achievements. And on social networks, Sunday, September 19, 2021, the interpreter of My best friend – now an actress – shared wonderful news with her subscribers: her little girl, Nina (born in August 2020) is taking her first steps.

In Instagram story, the 39-year-old actress unveiled a short video on which Internet users were able to discover her daughter’s first steps. Dressed in a big white sweater, jeans and pretty green sneakers (from Van’s), little Nina already displays a look that is both casual and modern. Under the tune of the song I walk alone, by Jean-Jacques Goldman, Lorie shared this lovely moment while taking care to hide her daughter’s face.

A mother hen

Very close to her daughter, despite her busy schedule, Lorie Pester rarely separates from her. Even on the sets of Tomorrow is ours, the star often brings little Nina to keep her company between the different scenes. And when she can not bring her daughter behind the scenes of the TF1 series, Lorie Pester can count on the support of her companion to take care of Nina.





In an interview with Leisure TV last February, Lorie had poured out her daily life which makes her juggle her family life and her professional life. “My life is no longer in Sète. I spoke about it with the production. I asked them if it was possible for me to go back and forth once a year. We will see. For now, I’m here for an ark that I started shooting in December.“, she had first indicated. And to continue:” JI could update the chapters on sleep, guilt, or taking time for yourself, she explains of her book. But having a baby is above all about love and happiness. I am fortunate to have a great and very present companion. And a super little one, who smiles all the time, and has been sleeping through the night since she was 2 and a half months old. It’s great when you’re a big sleeper like me!“