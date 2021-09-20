Lorie Pester: her little daughter Nina passes a milestone under the astonished eyes of her mother

Lorie Pester shares everything with her followers. So when her little Nina passes a real milestone in her life, the singer can not help but celebrate it on Instagram!

She is happy and fulfilled. In August 2020, Lorie Pester’s life changes dramatically. And for good reason: the one affected by endometriosis, gave birth to a little girl, named Nina, who makes her happy today. So at every little event in the life of the girl, the singer must share it with her fans. This was the case this Sunday, September 19. Indeed, the actress shared an adorable video of her daughter, passing a very important milestone in her life.

It is in Instagram story, that Lorie Pester reveals the first steps of Nina. Her subscribers were then able to see that the little girl was doing like a boss: armed with her little sneakers, eShe puts one step in front of the other, in front of a dumbfounded mother. On the music I walk alone by Jean-Jacques Goldman, Nina manages to take a few steps. “She’s been walking alone for a month. She’s growing too fast”, she writes on the video. A good start, very promising for the future and which reserves the fans of the young woman, new adorable videos!

“My priorities have changed”

It must be said that Lorie Pester likes to share her happiness with her audience. So for her, every first time with his daughter has a special taste, for example, Mother’s Day, celebrated last May: “We will celebrate it as a family, with my darling and my baby. I can’t wait! I think I will be moved, because it will be my first Mother’s Day”, she admitted on Instagram. And the birth of this little girl literally changed her life, as she confided to TV 7 Days : “Nina’s birth is above all a new way of seeing life. My priorities have changed. My baby gives me so much energy that it gives me wings. I want to do even more things for her”. A pretty declaration of love to his daughter.

