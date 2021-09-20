Lotus Emira: technical details revealed

The last combustion engine car from Lotus is her. The Emira is finally emerging in the European distribution network since the manufacturer reveals the prices and the final technical data of the launch version “First Edition”, which will only be offered in V6. While waiting for the four-cylinder AMG version, the Emira is therefore sold in First Edition with a Toyota V6 3.5 unit equipped with an Edelbrock compressor for a total of 400 hp and 420 Nm (430 Nm in automatic gearbox).

As standard, the car has 20 inch biton rims, Lotus badged brake calipers, the “Seneca” blue tint or the “glossy” pack with shiny black on certain parts (shield, diffuser, sill) .





Android Auto / Apple CarPlay connectivity, the original KEF 10HP audio system and 12.3-inch digital instrumentation are also part of the game. However, it will be possible to go through the option box to afford the “Drivers Pack” (choice of suspension mode, Goodyear F1 Supersport or Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 rubber) or even the “Design Pack” (“sport” pedals, black Alcantara headliner, Lotus mat and color choice of brake calipers). Note, however, that the automatic transmission with paddle shifters is an option at more than € 2,000.

The French price is not yet communicated, but the Emira starts at 95,995 € in Germany. In France, excluding the penalty, it could therefore exceed 100,000 €.