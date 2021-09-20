Lucas Paqueta, hero despite OL’s defeat against PSG

Saturday in Décines, when he had just finished with the training session, Lucas Paqueta arrived at the edge of the field where the reserve was playing against Aubagne (3-1), to see the end of the match. The attention of the spectators present was then immediately focused on him and a kid, approaching the gates, took his courage in both hands: “Hey Paqueta! You score at the Park OK! “ The Brazilian, relaxed in socks, replied in the affirmative with a broad smile and a wave of the hand.
This Sunday, the former AC Milan player kept his promise. His strike without control from the left after a pass from Toko Ekambi was perfect (1-0, 54th), Gianluigi Donnarumma could only see the damage on his right and get the ball in his small net. Paqueta was already dancing at the corner post, with his now famous funk step, to celebrate the opening goal. But the Brazilian was not content to score on Sunday, since he also did everything well, next.
Paqueta was everywhere
Positioned in the leader behind Islam Slimani, the Brazilian international was absolutely everywhere, and especially in areas where everything was decided. Very valuable in pressing, he scratched several balls very high on the lawn and finished the meeting with the record of balls recovered (10), which is not, however, the role of an offensive player. Omnipresent in the game (73 balls touched), the left-hander was also the player who played the most duels in the match (26), winning the majority (60%).
But its performance is not just about numbers. There’s the visual impression, too, and how many times has the Carioca come out of a two or three Parisian take, still with the ball, or getting the foul? They are numerous, and they have always relieved his teammates, who systematically raised their heads to look for him as soon as they had the ball in their feet.
Ninety minutes was perhaps too much for so much effort, and Paqueta collapsed on the pitch several times, crippled with cramps, a little before the end of the game, when the score was 1- 1. Limping, he gave way to Habib Keita (85th). Before attending, helpless from the bench, the second Parisian goal after additional time.