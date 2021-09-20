Lucas Paqueta’s masterclass

What follows after this advertisement

There was beautiful laundry on the lawn of the Parc des Princes this Sunday evening. Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Di Maria to name a few, but the one who shone brightly was on the other side. The most flamboyant Brazilian number 10 of the evening is indeed called Lucas Paqueta. The midfielder beamed on the meadow until the 87th minute and his exit, exhausted by so much effort.

Efforts, he is clearly not stingy. Because in addition to his technical quality, the 24-year-old Brazilian impressed with his volume of play and his ability to recover balls, especially in the feet of his compatriot Neymar, to whom he has repeatedly lectured. His statistics speak for themselves: 15 duels won (highest total of the match), 5 tackles (highest total with Malo Gusto), 6 balls recovered in the offensive third (highest total).





“An extraordinary match”

Not to spoil anything, he added a goal, surprising Donnarumma with a sudden strike from the left small side. Designated man of the match by the FM editorial staff, Paqueta also received compliments from his coach. “We know he’s a good player and we’ve seen why. He had a very good match ”, dropped Peter Bosz at the microphone ofAmazon Prime Video.

He gave that at a press conference. “Lucas played an amazing game, he was very strong with and without the ball. An extraordinary match, like the other players. Lucas was extraordinary, it must be said. “ The Brazilian was also praised by Thierry Henry, consultant Amazon Prime Video, who was amazed to see this number 10 scratch so many balloons on the field. If Paqueta is no longer a discovery since his arrival in Lyon, he is off to a good start for the always difficult season of confirmation.