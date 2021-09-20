M will play with Rockin’1000, the biggest band in the world

Matthieu Chedid will join the show made up of a thousand amateur musicians, to play three of his major titles, on May 14, 2022 on the lawn of the Stade de France.

Matthieu Chedid, known as M, will join the Rockin’1000, show of a group of a thousand amateur musicians, to play three of his major titles, on May 14, 2022 on the lawn of the Stade de France, said Sunday the organizers. Originally scheduled for July 17, 2021, the event was postponed due to uncertainties in the health situation.

The event, sponsored by Philippe Maneuver, a famous rock critic, welcomed nearly 55,000 spectators for its first French edition in 2019.





The concept of this show is simple: to bring together a total of a thousand local amateur artists – guitarists, drummers, bassists, keyboards, singers and singers – to form the largest group in the world and have them play together covers of international hits during two o’clock.

The idea was born in 2015 when an Italian, Fabio Zaffagnini, played Learn to Fly Foo Fighters (formation of Dave Grohl, ex-drummer of Nirvana turned singer and guitarist) by a thousand musicians to convince the group to perform in his town of Cesena, in Emilia-Romagna. The video went viral and the Foo Fighters added a date to their tour. The principle of Rockin’1000 was born.