Malika Ménard single and open to the couple: the ex-Miss confides in her way of looking for love

Elected Miss France in 2010, Malika Ménard recently announced on Instagram that she separated from his companion. The one who is now making a career in the media was the guest of Jordan de Luxe, on the VOD platform Télé Star Play. Asked about her private life, the former beauty queen confessed that she does “don’t spread out too much“.”It’s not something I’m talking about. People don’t know much“, added the former Miss France, who was previously in a relationship with a certain Christophe Juville.

“In truth, I only have serious relationships“, insisted on Malika Ménard.”I am not someone who flutters. The, I have been single for a month“, added the former beauty queen, who confessed to prefer”to be alone“, before”fully reinvest in a story“. Subsequently, Jordan de Luxe asked Malika Ménard if she was the type to go to dating apps like Tinder for example.”Yes, I have already been on a dating app“, confirmed the former Miss France, specifying that the application in question was a little”elitist“.

Malika Ménard: “It’s an application that protects privacy a little more”

Jordan de Luxe then sought to find out which application Malika Ménard had already used to seek love. “There are applications like that, where it’s kind of people in the middle, or people a little little known. It seems to me that there is an app like this“, launched the host to his guest.”It is not necessarily known, but we will say that it is an application that protects a little more privacy I think“, explained the former Miss France, who had been assaulted by a 30 year old man, when she was only 5 years old. A traumatic experience that she recounted in her book, soberly titled Fuck the complexes, accept and love each other beyond the filter of social networks.

