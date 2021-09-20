Marseille-based Alexandre Mazzia elected chef of the year by his peers

Chef Alexandre Mazzia was elected chef of the year by his peers, Chef magazine announced Monday, September 20. At the beginning of 2021, he won the third star in the Michelin guide for his restaurant AM in Marseille (Bouches-du-Rhône). This trophy results from the vote of the professionals present in the Michelin guide at the appeal of the magazine for those who will have “best represented the profession during the year 2021”.

Smoked-chocolate, raspberry-harissa eel: Alexandre Mazzia, who was born and lived in the Congo for 15 years, is the master of explosive mixtures of products “from here and at the end of the world”, in plates that make the colors explode. This 45-year-old former basketball player experienced a meteoric rise from the opening in 2014 of the AM, hidden in a residential area in the south of Marseille, 22 seats with a minimalist decor and open to the kitchens.





In 2019, he was consecrated cook of the year 2019 by the Gault et Millau guide. During the health crisis, he was one of the most active and creative, in particular via his food truck in Marseille with a lunch basket at 24 euros. Aurélie Collomb-Clerc from the Flocons de Sel restaurant in Megève (three Michelin stars) was named pastry chef of the year.