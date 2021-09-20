Mathieu Johann in mourning and upset: “I have never been able to hold back the women who have loved me …”

“My eyes are swollen with tears. Throat full. Julos is gone, last bulwark of my childhood, last witness of my happy 7 years, he writes. Today, Sunday, everything slips through my fingers. As if everything became foggy, fragile, impossible. As if my tower was collapsing.“Mathieu Johann continues his momentum:”I will not be able to hold back the people I love and who go off one by one to pick flowers on the stars. I never knew how to hold back the women who loved me, who enveloped me and could have consoled me, question of vertigo. I never knew how to love them as they hoped in return, question of childhood tears. I encouraged others to love each other with all their might. That I succeeded. Occasionally.“





Still upset by the death of Julos Beaucarne, Mathieu Johann indicates that he is consoled by sleep: “I’m going to get some sleep and tomorrow, if the universe wants it, everything will be better. May he preserve your families, your lives, those who are close to you and our cherished children.“Fortunately it is”not alone“as he assures him. With Clémence Castel, he had two children Louis (10 years old) and Marin (7 years old). There is no doubt that with them and his dear Badia, with whom he has been in a relationship for more one year, he will be able to go up the slope …