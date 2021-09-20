Mélanie Laurent christened François Gabart’s trimaran SVR-Lazartigue

The new Ultim launched on July 22 was baptized by its godmother, actress Mélanie Laurent.

It is a moment always eagerly awaited by sailors. And it was Mélanie Laurent, her godmother, who took charge of this ritual this Monday at Concarneau by baptizing the trimaran SVR-Lazartigue. Surrounded by her skipper François Gabart and her owner, Didier Tabary, the president of the Kresk cosmetics group, the actress did not hide her emotion: “Cit is wonderful to lean over this cradle. I am impressed by the 150,000 hours of work that went into building this boat and I am proud of the values ​​it carries. I wish my goddaughter to travel as much as possible, to marvel and convey our convictions.“

The boat is performing well, we are very satisfied, there is potential but we still have a lot of work to do.

Francois Gabart

For his part, François Gabart detailed the running-in of his new Ultim launched on July 22: ” Since her launch, we have done 9 sailings, covered around 3000 miles and crossed a speed of 47.7 knots (nearly 90km / hour). The boat is performing well, we are very satisfied, there is potential but we still have a lot of work to do in order to be ready for the next races.“In this case the Transat Jacques Vabre Le Havre-Fort-de-France (start on November 7) with the young Tom Laperche, third in the Solitaire du Figaro which has just ended.

As for Didier Tabary, he said: “ This boat is a great source of pride for my employees and myself. I hope that it will promote the values ​​of our brands to the four corners of the globe and that it will allow us to go further in our environmental commitments, because that is the meaning of this project. This trimaran is now part of our family and I wish it good luck. ” He is not the only one. Mélanie Laurent knows it well, great stories cannot be written together