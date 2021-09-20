Mercato: for Koeman, the Bara will necessarily have to pass the cash – football

This Monday, the media Catalunya Radio unveils the clauses of the contract of the trainer Ronald Koeman, weakened on the bench of FC Barcelona. A dismissal during the season could cost up to 14 million euros and even a departure in June at the end of his lease will not be free … Explanations.

Ronald Koeman will not leave Catalonia empty-handed …

I don’t know if my future is at stake because I haven’t been told anything about it. (…) I have no fear for my future. In the end, it is the club and the president who decide.

Present at a press conference on Sunday, FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman displayed an astonishing serenity the day before the kickoff of the 3-match ultimatum which was granted to him and which starts on Monday (9 p.m.) with the reception of Granada in the framework of the 5th day of La Liga.

Koeman under pressure

It must be said that Catalunya Radio has just unveiled information which partly explains why the Catalan leaders will not rush to dismiss the technician, weakened by the droute at home against Bayern Munich (0-3) last Tuesday in the Champions League, but also by its public criticisms against its president Joan Laporta. According to the Spanish media, an early separation would force the Bara, in great financial difficulty, to pay a considerable sum for the 58-year-old man!

No extension = compensation?

At this stage of the season, a dismissal would thus amount to 14 million euros! A significant amount for a technician at the end of his contract in June 2022 … However, even at the end of the financial year, if Bara decides not to continue with the Batavian at the end of his lease, he will also have to resolve the box ! The fault was a clause negotiated by the technician at the time of his arrival in summer 2020. The Dutchman then argued that he was leaving his post as coach of the Netherlands to join the Blaugrana and that he will suffer a prejudice if he does not extend beyond June 2022. In this case, Koeman would be entitled to claim 6 million euros from Bara as a damage !





In view of the context, while the names of technicians like Erik ten Hag or Xavi are already circulating, it would be very surprising to see Koeman continue beyond the current season, which means that Bara will have to pay him in any case. a nice check. It remains to be seen whether the leaders will be patient until June or whether they will take action earlier, depending on the results, with the financial cost that such a decision would imply …

Under these conditions, do you see FC Barcelona sacking Ronald Koeman during the season?