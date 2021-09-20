Mercato | Mercato – PSG: Messi, Neymar … The enormous pressure from Doha for Mbappé!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 20, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. by Amadou Diawara updated on September 20, 2021 at 7:33 p.m.

At the end of his contract on June 30 with PSG, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend to be able to join Real Madrid. While the capital club managed to retain its number 7 despite the Spanish assaults this summer, Qatar would have given strict instructions to Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi. Indeed, the upper echelons of PSG would have made it clear that they wanted to see Kylian Mbappé stay until the World Cup 2022 at least. Thus, Real Madrid would fear a last minute about-face from the Frenchman.





As Neymar Junior, Kylian Mbappé arrived at PSG in the summer of 2017. While he signed a five-season contract, the French world champion will be free from any contract on July 1 if he does not extend. And knowing that he would like to sign on Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé would refuse to extend his lease with the PSG. Information that would not have escaped the club merengue. Indeed, Florentino Perez would have tried to afford the services of Kylian Mbappé during the last summer transfer window. In the last week of the market, the president of the real Madrid would have launched several bursts, a first for 160M € and a second for nearly 180M €. Despite everything, the PSG resisted until the end and Kylian Mbappé finally stayed Paris this summer. Besides, Leonardo made it clear that he did not appreciate the attitude of the Madrid club, criticizing him for having waited until the last minute to negotiate a transfer of this magnitude.

Qatar wants to keep MNM until 2022 World Cup

While Kylian Mbappé still has not renewed his contract with the PSG, Leonardo is not afraid to lose it freely and for free in the summer of 2022, as it has made clear on several occasions. And according to the indiscretions of AS , his mission would be to keep the trio Messi-Mbappé-Neymar up to the World Cup 2022 at least. Indeed, the owners of the PSG present at Doha would have explained clearly to Leonardo and Nasser Al-Khelaïfi that they didn’t want to see Kylian Mbappé packing and they wanted to continue enjoying the MNM before this flagship competition. And this position of Qatar would doubt the Real Madrid.

Real Madrid fear a about-face for Kylian Mbappé