Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This is how Leonardo missed the huge Lucas Paquetá coup!

Football – Mercato – PSG
Despite OL’s defeat against PSG (2-1) this Sunday, Lucas Paquetá was one of the strongmen of the meeting. Leonardo can feed regrets by observing the brilliant course of the Brazilian on the side of Lyon, since the latter was one of the priorities of PSG not so long ago.
If theOL left the Parc des Princes without a single point this Sunday, the men of To fart Bosz have not been unworthy against PSG, as illustrated in particular by the performance of Lucas Package. Since his arrival in Lyon last year, the Brazilian midfielder has impressed and appears as an indispensable element in the team. Facing Paris Saint Germain, the former player of theAC Milan still splashed the meeting with his talent through his efforts, his technical quality and his large volume of play, not to mention his goal which allowed theOL to lead to the score. A success that should not surprise Leonardo, at the origin of his arrival in Italy in the summer of 2019 and eager to bring him to the PSG Last year.
PSG missed their chance with Paquetá
Between Package and the PSG, it is indeed a long story which has never started. In the viewfinder of the Parisian club in 2018, it is finally at theAC Milan than Lucas Package made its European debut, not without difficulties. Leonardo has greatly contributed to the transfer of the Brazilian environment to the Rossoneri, but the player finally left his club in September 2020, a few months after the departure of the now sporting director of the PSG. THE‘OL and Juninho did not hesitate to pay 20M € to recover Lucas Package, then in full doubt, but Leonardo had for project to recover his protege at PSG. ” Leo called us, but he wanted to bring him in during the winter transfer window (January 2021). Lucas didn’t want to wait another six months. Juni was ready to have him come right away. When Lucas spoke to him, he said to me: “Yes, that’s what I want. I want to play in Lyon” », Revealed the mother of the attacking midfielder to France Football last January. the PSG clearly enough to bite your fingers for leaving Lucas Package To Jean Michel Aulas…