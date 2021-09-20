Mercato | Mercato – PSG: This is how Leonardo missed the huge Lucas Paquetá coup!

Football – Mercato – PSG

Posted on September 20, 2021 at 9:10 p.m. by BC

Despite OL’s defeat against PSG (2-1) this Sunday, Lucas Paquetá was one of the strongmen of the meeting. Leonardo can feed regrets by observing the brilliant course of the Brazilian on the side of Lyon, since the latter was one of the priorities of PSG not so long ago.





If theOL left the Parc des Princes without a single point this Sunday, the men of To fart Bosz have not been unworthy against PSG, as illustrated in particular by the performance of Lucas Package. Since his arrival in Lyon last year, the Brazilian midfielder has impressed and appears as an indispensable element in the team. Facing Paris Saint Germain, the former player of theAC Milan still splashed the meeting with his talent through his efforts, his technical quality and his large volume of play, not to mention his goal which allowed theOL to lead to the score. A success that should not surprise Leonardo, at the origin of his arrival in Italy in the summer of 2019 and eager to bring him to the PSG Last year.

PSG missed their chance with Paquetá