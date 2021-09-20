More

    Mercato: Messi makes FC Barcelona pay dearly for his departure to Paris

    After 21 years at FC Barcelona, ​​Lionel Messi, who was unable to extend his contract with his lifelong club this summer, had to leave Barça to join Paris Saint-Germain.

    The departure of the Pulga does not leave a big void in Barcelona only on the pitch. Indeed, as the Spanish media AS explains, since the departure of the Argentine star, FC Barcelona has lost 11% of the value of its brand. This decline is also accompanied by the loss of several sponsors (Rakuten, Beko) and a significant drop in Camp Nou subscriptions and jersey sales since 80% of the tunics purchased by Blaugrana supporters were from Lionel Messi.

    The departure of Lionel Messi has dramatic economic consequences for FC Barcelona: loss of sponsors, drop in the value of the club’s brand, subscriptions and sales of shirts.


