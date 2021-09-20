Mercato: Messi makes FC Barcelona pay dearly for his departure to Paris

Zapping Goal! Football club FC Barcelona, Stade Rennais: the figures of Ousmane Dembélé’s career
After 21 years at FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi, who was unable to extend his contract with his lifelong club this summer, had to leave Barça to join Paris Saint-Germain.
The departure of the Pulga does not leave a big void in Barcelona only on the pitch. Indeed, as the Spanish media AS explains, since the departure of the Argentine star, FC Barcelona has lost 11% of the value of its brand. This decline is also accompanied by the loss of several sponsors (Rakuten, Beko) and a significant drop in Camp Nou subscriptions and jersey sales since 80% of the tunics purchased by Blaugrana supporters were from Lionel Messi.
The departure of Lionel Messi has dramatic economic consequences for FC Barcelona: loss of sponsors, drop in the value of the club’s brand, subscriptions and sales of shirts.