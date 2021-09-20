Messi controversy swells, Koeman storms FC Barcelona

Zapping Goal! Football club Champions League: the top 10 best scorers in history

SPORT: “Left for a lap”

SPORT returns to the comments made yesterday by Ronald Koeman at a press conference about his future. “I am not afraid for my future staff,” explained the FC Barcelona coach. However, ABC explains that he and his locker room would be scalded by the recurring deficiencies of the Blaugrana medical staff.

MUNDO DEPORTIVO: “Without fear”

Mundo Deportivo also returns to the words of Koeman about his future and evokes the stupidity of Lionel Messi yesterday against OL (2-1). “Messi, replaced and in a bad mood,” notes the Catalan newspaper.

AS: “Real is immortal”

Jostled in Mestalla against Valencia FC, Real Madrid reacted to win in four minutes thanks to Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior (2-1). The Messi controversy is also in full swing in the Madrid daily: “Messi’s first anger at PSG”, observe our Spanish colleagues.

MARCA: “A leading pair”

Marca relishes the success of Real Madrid yesterday in Valencia and highlights the tandem Benzema-Vinicius, already decisive in the Champions League against Inter Milan (1-0). Here too, the Madrid daily did not forget to talk about Messi’s exit from PSG. “Messi, first change and controversy. “

Revista de prensa del 20 de septiembre https://t.co/OkPVi7pP7T

– Bernabéu Digital (@BernabeuDgt) September 20, 2021