Messi’s very moderate reaction to Icardi’s goal

Visibly unhappy to have been replaced during the match by Mauricio Pochettino during the shock against OL (2-1) on Sunday night at the Parc des Princes during the 6th day of Ligue 1, Lionel Messi did not show a great enthusiasm when his compatriot Mauro Icardi scored the winning goal in added time.

Lionel Messi probably did not expect to see the Parc des Princes explode without him. Especially on the evening of his first Porte d’Auteuil. Sunday evening, during the closing shock of the 6th day of Ligue 1 PSG-OL (2-1), it is however from the stands that the Argentine star witnessed the victory of his team in the money time. Once is not custom, “the Pulga” was replaced during the match. In the 76th minute of play, when the score was 1-1, Mauricio Pochettino took out the Parisian idol to bring in Hakimi. A decision that Lionel Messi did not seem to understand or even appreciate. The Argentinian did not “check” the hand of his coach, simply exchanging a few words before returning to the stand.

Timid applause

He was then seen talking with his hand in front of his mouth with his friend Leandro Paredes. It was before their compatriot Mauro Icardi gave the victory to PSG, with the head, at the end of added time (94th). On the action of the goal, we see Ander Herrera, positioned to the right of Messi, stand up and celebrate with fervor, arms in the air, the goal of the release of the ex-Inter in the stands.

Beside him, Lionel Messi, looking elsewhere before the goal, first remains seated before finally getting up. Without a smile, he is content to applaud shyly while watching his teammates on the field before sitting down. He will leave the stand just after without joining his partners, who have gone to celebrate the victory with the supporters. Upset? “Sometimes the decisions are positive or not, but that’s why we are a coach and stand next to the sidelines, to make decisions, reacted Pochettino after the meeting. It may or may not like it. asked how he was, he told me he was fine, no problem. “