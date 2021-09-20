Microsoft Surface Pro 8 leaked hybrid computer with 120 Hz display and Thunderbolt ports

While a Microsoft event is scheduled for September 22, 2021 to announce the new Surface Pro hybrid tablets, a leak details the main features: 120 Hz screen, 11th generation Intel Core processors and Thunderbolt ports.

Almost 23 months after the announcement of the Surface Pro 7, Microsoft will finally renew its laptop – or tablet, a question of point of view… – hybrid with a presentation expected this Wednesday, September 22. The manufacturer, also Windows publisher, will therefore take advantage of the announcement of Windows 11 a little later, on October 5, to promote its new computers.

Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Exposure ✅ – Intel’s 11th-generation Core processor

– 13 “120Hz High Refresh Rate Narrow Border Screen

– Windows 11

– Dual Thunderbolt Interfaces

– Replaceable SSD Hard Drives#Microsoft#Area# SurfacePro8pic.twitter.com/ITFftYG4dg

– Sam (@Shadow_Leak) September 19, 2021

Some leaks had already set the tone for the characteristics of the new Surface Pro 8. Thus, to be up to date, it will ship a 13-inch screen with a 2K definition and, above all, a refresh rate of 120 Hz. This frequency will allow the tablet to be compatible with the Dynamic Refresh Rate technology announced on Windows 11, allowing it to offer more fluidity while saving battery.

The Surface Pro 8 will be powered by an 11th generation Intel Core processor. The precise model is not known, but this switch to the Tiger Lake platform will allow the benefit of Thunderbolt ports, two in number. Microsoft will therefore not have waited for Intel’s so-called 12th generation mobile Alder Lake processors, which will probably be presented at CES in January 2022.

Finally, rather unexpectedly, the SSD could be removable, thus ultimately offering the possibility of including more storage.

According to information obtained by The Verge, the Microsoft event on September 22 will be an opportunity to introduce us to this new Surface Pro 8, but also a Surface Go 3, the Surface Book 4 and the Surface Pro X. Quite a program!