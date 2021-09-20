Mike Horn opens up about his wife’s death in Seven to Eight

This Sunday, September 19, in Seven to eight, Mike Horn confided with emotion on the death of his wife, carried away six years ago by cancer, before expressing all the pride he has for his daughters.
On the occasion of the release of his book Ice Survivor at Michel Lafon editions, Mike Horn was the guest of Portrait of the week by Audrey Crespo-Mara this Sunday, September 19 in Seven to eight. The famous explorer obviously returned to the subject of his book: his last dangerous expedition to the North Pole in 2019, which almost cost him his life. While attempting to cross the Arctic with the Norwegian Borge Ousland, the two adventurers found themselves trapped by the melting ice, the snow becoming too thin preventing them from advancing. But the South African also made touching secrets about his missing wife and their two daughters Annika and Jessica.
“I was like ‘Cathy, I’d rather die with you'”
Mike Horn first explained to Audrey Crespo-Mara his need to constantly explore the world. “To push myself to the extreme is where I have that feeling of being alive. I love my family, my daughters, doing things together, but then there’s a call, a call from nature”, he detailed as well. Immediately specifying his chance to have loved ones who have always pushed him and helped him achieve his dreams: “If you don’t have enough support from your family, you can’t leave quietly. Cathy, my wife, I was lucky to have a wife but extraordinary!” Throughout their 28 years of marriage, the wife of Mike Horn has indeed assisted in the organization of his expeditions. Before being carried away by a dazzling breast cancer in December 2015. The explorer then confides with emotion on the death of his wife, remembering: “Suddenly, when I saw that she was close to her death, I said ‘but Cathy, I cannot live without you, I would rather die with you’. And there, she said something to me. amazing, she said to me ‘Mike, you don’t have to die with me, but you can live for me.’
“My daughters are really amazing”
After the death of his wife Cathy, Mike Horn was fortunately able to count on the support of their two daughters, Annika and Jessica, who pushed the adventurer to set out again to explore the world. “My daughters are really amazing. Since I was staying at home, that’s where my daughters told me ‘Daddy, it’s not normal, you’ve never been home. Why all of a sudden do you want to stay home? ‘ I replied: ‘Because I’m afraid of dying’ and leaving you all alone ‘. They say ‘But you’ve never been like this, why are you changing now?’ There, they give me the freedom to be able to leave and, today, they manage 100% everything I do “, he explains proudly. Taking over from their mother, those whom the explorer calls his “heroines” now assist their father in the preparation of his expeditions.