Mike Horn: the heartbreaking words his wife said to him before she died

This Sunday, September 19, 2021, the portrait of the week from Seven to Eight was dedicated to Mike Horn. Six years after the death of his wife, the famous explorer agreed to reveal what she had told him before he died.

He seems not to be afraid of anything and yet … At 55 years old, Mike Horn is one of the most popular explorers of the French. Although he has come close to death at times, nothing has been more difficult for him than the disappearance of his wife, Cathy, from breast cancer. Portrait of the week of Seven to Eight, Mike Horn wanted to highlight the impact his wife had had on him. “If you don’t have the support of your family, you can’t leave quietly. That is to say that Cathy, my wife, I was blessed to have an extraordinary wife! I have been married for twenty-eight years!“, he revealed. Recalling the end of Cathy’s life, the explorer explained:”All of a sudden when I saw that she was near her death I was like, ‘Cathy, I can’t live without you! I’d rather die with you! ‘ And there she said something incredible to me: ‘Mike, you must not die with me, but you can live for me!’“

Following the death of his wife on February 19, 2015, Mike Horn was left alone with his two daughters, Annika (28) and Jessica (27), whom he nicknamed his ‘heroines.’ While in shock, he recalled: “When I stayed at home, that’s where my daughters told me, ‘Daddy, it’s not normal. You’ve never been home, why all of a sudden you wanna stay home? ‘ I told them, ‘Because I’m afraid of dying, and leaving you all alone.’” For Gala, the explorer had already mentioned the end of Cathy’s life. “When I told her that I wanted to die with her or that I wanted to trade my life for hers and leave in her place, she would reply, ‘No, you have to live for me.’ She also said to me: ‘You, you need someone, you need the affection, the love of someone, quickly turn the page, otherwise, you will die’“, he had revealed.

Mike Horn: “I only have good memories of Cathy”

A few years earlier, it was for Men’s Journal that Mike Horn had confided at length about the woman of his life: “She was everything. I didn’t realize until after she left how much she had done to plan all the logistics, support and promotion. But its bigger role made me always dream bigger.“When Cathy found out she had breast cancer, Mike Horn was in Antarctica on his way to the South Pole.”I’ll never forget his words: ‘All you can do if you come home now is hold my hand, and I don’t need that now. This is my trip. When I need you to hold my hand, I’ll tell you‘“, he shared. In mourning, it was in 2015 that he assured:”In twenty-five years of living together, we have never argued. Never ! No, I only have good memories of Cathy. She inspired me. She was my muse. If I had the choice to be someone else, I would like to be her.“

