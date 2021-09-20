Military plane crash in residential area, pilots hospitalized

Residents of a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, were scared on Sunday. Two US military pilots were rescued and hospitalized after their trainer plane crashed in the backyard of a residence, authorities said.

Three homes were damaged on the outskirts of Lake Worth, where pilots ejected before their little US Navy jet crashed a block from a college. “No residents were injured,” said Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur. “This incident could have been much worse, knowing that this plane crashed in a residential area,” he added, adding that the device fortunately avoided any direct impact on a house.





A routine training flight

The US Air Naval Training Command (CNATRA) explained that a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet, a trainer often used on aircraft carriers, crashed about two miles (three kilometers) away. from a Fort Worth military base. “The instructor pilot is in stable condition; the state of the student naval aviator is unknown but he is alive and receiving treatment, ”he said in a tweet.

The pilots were on a routine training flight from Corpus Christi International Airport. “The cause of the crash is unknown” and is under investigation, according to CNATRA. Videos posted on social media showed a plume of black smoke rising from the crash site. One shows a parachute hanging from power lines along a road, while photographs show the wreckage of the plane still smoking.