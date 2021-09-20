military plane crashes into residential area, pilots hospitalized

Two US military pilots were rescued and hospitalized on Sunday after their trainer plane crashed in the backyard of a residence in a neighborhood near Fort Worth, Texas, authorities said.

Three homes were damaged on the outskirts of Lake Worth, where pilots ejected before their little US Navy jet crashed a block from a college. “No resident was injured. The two pilots were taken to hospital ”Lake Worth Fire Chief Ryan Arthur told reporters.





“This incident could have been much worse knowing that this plane crashed in a residential area here in Lake Worth”, he added, adding that the device fortunately crashed in a backyard, avoiding any direct impact on a house.

The US Air Naval Training Command (CNATRA) explained that a Navy T-45C Goshawk jet, a trainer often used on aircraft carriers, crashed about two miles (three kilometers) away. from a Fort Worth military base. “The instructor pilot is in stable condition; the condition of the student naval aviator is unknown but he is alive and receiving treatment ”, he said in a tweet.

The pilots were on a routine training flight out of Corpus Christi International Airport, about 400 miles to the south. “The cause of the crash is unknown” and is under investigation, according to CNATRA.

Videos posted on social media showed a plume of black smoke rising from the crash site. One shows a parachute hanging from power lines along a road, while photographs show the wreckage of the plane still smoking.