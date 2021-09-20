Miss France 2022: who is Line Carvalho, the sublime Miss Pays de la Loire?

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, the Miss Pays de la Loire 2021 election was held at Saint-Fiacre park in Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne. At the end of the evening, a 20-year-old student, Line Carvalho, was held. who won her place in the election of Miss France 2022. The opportunity to learn a little more about her …

Romane, Ambre, Emma, ​​Noémie, Manon … They were sixteen to stand for the Miss Pays de la Loire 2021 election at Saint-Fiacre park in Château-Gontier-sur-Mayenne last night. In order to succeed Julie Tagliavacca, the young women did everything to stand out in the eyes of the jury and thus access the election of Miss France 2022. At the end of the evening, Line Carvalho, a 20-year-old student from Blain, won the competition. Filled, it is on Instagram that she wanted to thank her fans. “What to say except thank you … It is thanks to you that an incredible experience opens up to me and I still cannot believe it. Thank you to the Miss Pays de la Loire committee for your welcome in this new family. I hope to represent you as well as Julie Tagliavacca did. Bravo to all the candidates, you deserved the whole scarf. Looking forward to discovering with you what awaits me in this adventure“she wrote.

A few minutes after picking up the coveted scarf, the pretty brunette confided in the site Upper Anjou. In shock, Line Carvalho first revealed: “On the one hand, I am very surprised, but I am super happy with this scarf, I really did not expect it. All the candidates deserved it. What to say … I can not realize … I think it’s going to take me a few days to realize, but I’m thrilled. Representing our beautiful region is an honor!“While last year, she had already presented, and was part of the runners-up, the young woman explained:”I experienced it completely differently because I knew what to expect and was much more comfortable. I was really there to have fun, that’s why I’m a little surprised to have this!“

Line Carvalho is happy to represent Loire-Atlantique

Happy, the young woman revealed during this interview: “The rest is Miss France! After we will see, I will have to prepare myself, that I am up to the task and normally it should go well.“Happy to represent her department, Loire-Atlantique, Line Carvalho added:”I know it’s been a long time since a Miss Pays de la Loire was a Miss Loire-Atlantique, so I’m even more delighted to be here with this scarf!“

