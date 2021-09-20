Moderna’s vaccine would be the most effective against severe forms over time

Moderna’s vaccine offers better long-term protection against the serious effects of Covid-19, compared to that of Pfizer, concludes a study published on Friday by the main health agency of the United States.

Researchers from the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control (CDC) analyzed a sample of nearly 3,700 adults hospitalized for Covid-19 associated with severe symptoms, between March 11 and August 15, 2021, a period that precedes and includes the predominance of the Delta variant.

Several studies confirm the superiority of Moderna’s vaccine

Over this period, Moderna’s vaccine was 93% effective against hospitalizations, Pfizer’s vaccine 88% effective and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine was 68% effective. Particularly noticeable is the loss of efficacy of Pfizer’s vaccine over time: its efficacy rate drops from 91% over the period 14 to 120 days after injection to 77% for the period after 120 days.





In comparison over the same periods, the effectiveness rate of Moderna’s vaccine increased from 93% to 92%. Several recent studies point in the same direction, confirming the apparent superiority of Moderna’s vaccine over that of Pfizer.