Moment of tenderness between Carla Bruni-Sarkozy and her daughter Giulia

Franco-Italian singer Carla Bruni-Sarkozy posted a tender video of her daughter on her Instagram account on Monday.

Carla Bruni-Sarkozy likes to share fragments of her intimacy with Internet users. On Monday afternoon, the 53-year-old singer posted a video of her daughter, Giulia, hugging her cat on her Instagram account. “Morning hug… good week everyone,” she captioned.

9-year-old Giulia holds a cell phone in her hands and appears to be watching some videos on the TikTok social network.

The TV host and mother of model Thylane Blondeau, Véronika Loubry, commented on the publication of three emoticons full of admiration. “It reassures me to know that our former President’s cat is plumper than mine!” A user laughed.





The wife of Nicolas Sarkozy had shared a slide show of his hand holding that of a girl for the start of the school year, at the beginning of September. The former President of the Republic is the father of three other children: Pierre, 36, and Jean, 35, born from his previous marriage to Marie-Dominique Culioli, and Louis, 24, born from his union with Cécilia Attias . The Franco-Italian top model is also the mother of 20-year-old Aurélien Enthoven.