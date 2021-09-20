MotoGP Misano 1 D3 VIDEO: Did Bagnaia steal the start of the San Marino Grand Prix?

Pecco Bagnaia won his second career victory and a second consecutive MotoGP success by winning a San Marino Grand Prix which took place on the Misano track. An achievement that does not suffer from any dispute because officially validated. The penalties that were to be distributed have been distributed and Joan Mir, for example, knows a thing or two about it. And yet: we have seen furtively starting images showing a Bagnaia at stratospheric reaction time. Top handsome to be honest?

This Grand Prix of San Marino is there a mystery that will never be solved, since investigators have now moved on? May be. Because all the same when one shows us in the image a pilot in an action which has just happened, generally, behind, a sanction falls. TO Misano, this Sunday, we reviewed the departure of Bagnaia, well discriminated against from others, to raise the question of an early departure. And then, nothing more …

Bagnaia faster than lightning or too fast?

Here are the images again via twitter and an analysis that the fires were starting to go out by the time the Ducati official took off. There will therefore be nothing to complain about. Why not, it’s an opinion like any other, and you will certainly have yours to formulate …





MotoGP Misano 1 J3: classification

