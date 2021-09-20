Murielle Bolle, her disastrous love life since the drama

He is a key figure in the little Grégory affair. Murielle Bolle’s life changed in 1984. At the time, the young teenager was 15 years old and found herself involved in one of the most famous news items in France, and which remains unsolved to this day: the murder of little Grégory Villemin. On October 16, 1984, the 4-year-old boy was found dead in the Vologne, a river in the Vosges. Sometimes a witness, sometimes a victim or even put on the dock, Murielle Bolle has lived through hell for years.

In 2018, she published her book Briser le silence (ed. Michel Lafon). On this occasion, this mother confides in Elle magazine about her private life, a life devastated by the Grégory affair. “The judge notifies me that I am indicted for kidnapping, and detention followed by death. I am 48 years old, I am a grandmother of a 2 year old child, I have three children, the last of which is 17 years old. , I did not ask anyone for anything, and I am going to prison, ”she told our colleagues. Murielle Boll had three children, some of whom helped her overcome her hardships. But his love life is a failure. When she was imprisoned in June 2017, her second companion Yannick left her. “There is only my eldest, Fabien, who comes to see me and takes care of me. And my brothers and sisters. If I had not had my granddaughter, I think I would not have kept “, she admits.





More than 30 years after the murder of little Grégory, the case is reopened. On June 28, 2017, the gendarmes at Place Murielle Boll in (…)

