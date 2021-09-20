Nagui cropped by the investigator of the Grégory affair after joking about the news (VIDEO)

Guest of The original band, this Monday, September 20, 2021, Colonel Sesmat, first investigator on the case of little Grégory, strongly reproached Nagui for having joked about the news.
“We can’t laugh at everything!“This Monday, September 20, 2021, Nagui and Leïla Kaddour-Boudadi received Laurence Arné and Guillaume de Tonquédec in The original band on France Inter. The two actors will be, from this evening, in the casting of the new fiction of TF1 A French affair based on the investigation into the murder of little Gregory. Like every start of the program, the host of France 2 offered a musical quiz related to the theme of the day. Well aware of the delicate aspect, he exclaimed: “So, what can we do as a blind test around the Grégory affair?“. And the columnist Daniel Morin to answer:”All songs about swimming“. A “good valve“, underlined by Nagui… who called others of the same style. What the co-presenter preferred not to endorse.
“I didn’t really like the jokes at the start of the show“
Obviously, Nagui had not slipped any bad taste into his quiz, contenting himself with soberly collecting songs dating from 1984, the year of the drama. But the damage was done because of the jokes that preceded it. Because, shortly before noon, the team of The original band also received Etienne Sesmat first investigator on the affair of little Grégory, and of which Guillaume de Tonquédec plays the role in the TF1 series. During the interview, the colonel did not fail to point out to the host his feeling about the humor about the news item: “Let me tell you that I didn’t really like the jokes at the start of the show. Let me tell you nicely. I know that’s part of the law of the genre, you’re a variety show that I enjoy, by the way, but I don’t think we can laugh at everything, anyway“, explained with calm and politeness the former captain of the gendarmerie.
“The exercise of this show is to have a part of the mood …“
A reproach to which Nagui first replied: “It is understood, I fully understand that you have this point of view and I respect it“, continuing the interview with Etienne Sesmat. At the end of their exchange, the host returned to the criticism made by his guest:”It is true that the exercise of this show is to have a part of the mood and a part, I hope in any case, of the background that allowed you to express you on this matter, in total freedom and clarity“, thanking him once again for agreeing to answer his questions.