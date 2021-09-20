Nagui speaks for the first time after the failure of the first 2 issues of “The Artist” and explains the reasons: “We assume the risk. I’m counting on you” – VIDEO

Saturday evening, France 2 broadcast live the second number “The Artist”. But the program presented by Nagui lost viewers, even falling under one million viewers. 990,000 people watched the show, compared to 1.3 million for the launch the previous week. Faced with this failure, Nagui spoke on social networks.

On Instagram, he confides: “You were almost a million to watch the number 2 of The Artist. A million is 60 Bercy packed, so it’s great when you sing new songs when you are not known. and that we do everything to be known. ” And to add: “I am thinking of the artists who have performed, but for TV, it’s not very good, we are not going to lie to each other.”

Before continuing: “I am well aware that the first issue of The Artist was filled with mistakes, attempts that I made and that I fully assume! (…) The DNA of The Artist, it’s authors / composers / performers who come to sing their own song, to offer them to you. It’s only novelty, only creation, it has never been done and there may be a reason … But in any case, it’s risky! This risk, we have assumed. “





Nagui adds: “The show is in replay, you can watch it. You can also come and see Gaëtan Roussel, Pascal Obispo, Black Eyed Peas, Bénabar … originality, the talent of young artists that you do not know and who will sing songs that you do not know. New is good. I am counting on you. We need you. “