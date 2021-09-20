New look for Stéphanie from Monaco, she adopts the boyish cut! (PHOTO)

During a charity event, Prince Albert’s younger sister unveiled her new face. A short haircut reminiscent of her “Hurricane” years
Finished the mid-length nape or the hair plated and pulled back in a ponytail for the princess Stéphanie of Monaco! It was at the end of the Princess of Monaco Golf tournament which took place last weekend in the Principality that the youngest of the Grimaldi clan, now aged 57, unveiled her new haircut. And the mother of Louis, Pauline Ducruet and Camille Gottlieb surprised more than one!
A boyish cut assumed
Indeed back to the eighties for the pretty brunette who chose to adopt a boyish cut that is so familiar to us. But yes ! Remember. Long before sporting her eternal shoulder length hair, Stéphanie de Monaco was a fan of short hair. As in full euphoria of her musical success “Comme un huragan” in 1986. At the time the rebel princess was 22 years old. With her combed-disheveled style, she gently sends the conventions going. Her androgynous and sensual style is very popular.
A real blow of fresh
At this charity sports tournament, surrounded by her brother Prince Albert and Gareth Wittstock, brother of Princess Charlene, it is all smiles that she appeared masked and thus caped. A short cut that gives it a real boost of freshness and youth. Note that a slightly fuzzy fringe whips her forehead and emphasizes her gaze. The proof !
The Grimaldis in the midst of capillary change
Her new, very elegant style also echoes the hairstyle of her dear sister-in-law Princess Charlene. Indeed, last December, everyone remembers that the wife of the Monegasque sovereign had yielded to the call of the scissors. She chose to cut her lengths to bet on a punk-rock cut. Later, this hair was touched up to unfold into a half-hawk, with part of the head shaved. Then at the end of summer, it was around the mischievous little Gabriella to bring scissors and to arrange the portrait nicely. The heiress to the throne, never late for a mistake, had opted for bangs cut in her own way. A little rock too but so cute!