New loss of purchasing power in sight for retirees

DECRYPTION – The additional portion of the 13 million Agirc-Arrco affiliates will increase less quickly than inflation.

The 13 million private pensioners had been warned in July: they will again lose a little purchasing power on the 1ster next November, because their supplementary pension will not fully follow the rise in prices. This summer, the employers and two unions (CFDT and CFTC) agreed to under-index again, for two years, pensions, up to 0.5 point below inflation, so so far they could only do it by 0.2 points at most. And this, in order to straighten the accounts of the regime, hit hard by the health crisis. It will now be up to the Board of Directors of Agirc-Arrco, which meets on October 7, to decide whether or not to activate the ax measure as of the following month.

Counting this summer on inflation of 1.4%, the social partners thus gave themselves the possibility of limiting the revaluation of pensions to 0.9%, less than the increase in prices but still rising. For supplementary retirement