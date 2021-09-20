Nicolas Pernikoff as a couple: “I like mature women”

Nicolas Pernikoff is no longer a heart to take! The former communications director of the NRJ group has revealed that he has been a couple for three weeks with a mysterious 50-year-old with brown hair. The tall dark-haired man with the deep voice was literally cooked by Cyril Hanouna and his columnists, Monday, September 20 in The 6 to 7, C8. While the presenter explained that he had met Valérie Benaim with his companion Patrick dit Patoche and his parents at the restaurant, he asked Nicolas Pernikoff if he had met anyone.





Nicolas Pernikoff claimed that he had met this person ago “long time” and that he had crossed his path again “three weeks ago”. As he explains, this girlfriend is in her fifties and loves to play paddle. “She is 50 years old, not far from Isabelle. We get along well, we will take the time slowly. We kissed, we go out together”, timidly declared Nicolas Pernikoff, insisting that he has always been faithful. A little embarrassed when talking about his partner, said he had met her at his sports club. Cyril Hanouna jumped up, exclaiming that he thinks he knows who this mysterious woman is. “Is she tall? Does she have brown hair?”, he asked.

“To know that he is happy, almost in love again, I’m happy for him!”, concluded Cyril Hanouna. Several TPMP columnists have already revealed their love stories: Guillaume Genton confided that he was in love with Delphine Wespiser, with whom he had dinner last week. Matthieu Delormeau, he said he was in a relationship but did not want to say more …