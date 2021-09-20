no activity and tsunami in the arc

More

    The Cumbre Vieja volcano located on the island of La Palma erupted on Sunday, September 19, 2021. If the sides of the volcano stand out, the hypothesis of a tsunami with waves of 50 meters is circulating on social networks. Does this eruption represent a danger for the West Indian arc?

    Since yesterday (Sunday 19, September 2021) great panic and fear for the inhabitants of the island La Palma in the Canary archipelago.

    5,500 people have been evacuated since the eruption of the Cumbre Vieja volcano began. Many homes are destroyed. It has been 50 years since this volcano was extinct.

    Could this eruption represent a danger for the West Indian arc? Rumor has it “as the writer Michel Coulareau would say“. This is currently flooding social networks.

    We can see here and there that if the flanks of this Cumbré Viéja volcano become detached, waves of more than 50 meters would produce a tsunami that could reach the West Indies.

    Lighting for the Martinique Volcanological and Seismological Observatory

    No need to fear, following the eruption of this volcano in the Canaries.

    For social networks, if the flanks of this volcano come off, it could overwhelm the West Indies.

    This is the result of a study which dates from 2001, but which, according to Jordane Corbeau, deputy director of the volcanological and seismological observatory, is no longer relevant …

    Jordane Corbeau, deputy director of the volcanological and seismological observatory of Martinique

    So don’t panic, more fear than harm. If eventually a flank of this volcano detaches and returns to the sea, it would be less than 80 cubic km, according to the latest estimates. We would then be in the presence of waves of less than 2 meters, but nothing alarming.


