Notes: Valencia CF – Real Madrid

Real Madrid faced Valencia today in La Liga Matchday 5. Here are the ratings given by our editorial staff to Madrid players.

Courteous: 6.5 – The Real goalkeeper postponed the deadline, but unlike Wednesday, he was unable to keep his clean sheets tonight. He was beaten by Hugo Duro … with the unfortunate complicity of Militao who deflects the strike.

Carvajal: Not rated – He gave up his place after 25 minutes, through injury and after just three games. The Spaniard’s body no longer follows, it’s terrible …

Lucas Vazquez: 3 – As in San Siro, Lucas Vazquez did a very poor performance tonight. Not much to report on the offensive side except a center … and he is especially partly responsible for the goal conceded.

Militao: 5.5 – Not a game of great serenity for the Brazilian. He was beaten in the 40th minute by Guedes who shot to goal following a full-axis appeal and he was guilty of an oversight at the marking on Paulista 3 minutes later. It was much better then but his two errors of concentration could have impacted the meeting.

Alaba: 6 – The best defender of Real tonight with a very good reading of the game and two-three interventions necessary to put out the fire. Rather correct match!

Nacho: 2 – Full street for the second time this week. This left lane is not for him! Musah had fun with him in Mestalla.

Casemiro: 3 – Another game to forget, for him too. He was cataclysmic with the ball in his foot which notably cost him a yellow at the end of the first period. Ancelotti took it out and it is a sign that the Brazilian was off topic.

Valverde: 6 – Overall fairly correct match for the Uruguayan who did a colossal job as he is used to. His power and speed have greatly helped Real Madrid to project themselves quickly against failing to be able to do better. He still lacks a little technical accuracy and nerve in the last 30 meters.





Modric: 6 – First interesting period of the Croatian who showed himself a little more than against Inter. He has combined on the left side several times with Hazard or Benzema, nonetheless, he is forced to play too low in the absence of Kroos to help Madrid get the balls out. He dropped in intensity in second, which explains the change from Ancelotti.

Hazard: 5.5 – It’s better … but we are always hungry. He had a very interesting first half, especially the first 30, with a lot of mobility and good ball grips. Alas, he still lacks the spark in the last gesture or the penultimate gesture.

⭐️ Vinicius: 7 – The game was not easy for Vini who found himself up against a good customer tonight at Mestalla, but once again, the young man from Madrid is killing his opponents with wear and tear. Tonight again, it was at the end of the match that he made the difference by scoring and then delivering a good cross to Benzema. It is hot.

Benzema: 7 – We were not far from thinking that this match would still be “without” for the Frenchman who lacked success … until the 86th. First, he perfectly knew how to put Vinicius in orbit to equalize, then he broke off 2 minutes later to give Madrid the 3 points. A real attacking goal! And another decisive goal …

Ancelotti: He insisted with Nacho on the left and it didn’t smile on him. His Real suffered too much this evening against the opposing pressing … but like Wednesday, Carlo Ancelotti found the solutions to infuse what his team needed. An additional striker (Jovic) to fix and release Benzema a little then two young talents who go all over the place like Rodrygo and Camavinga. Also, he understood that we must not take Vinicius out …