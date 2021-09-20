“Objectif Top Chef” is back on Monday with a big novelty

> 108 candidates in competition

The show returns this Monday, September 20, at 6:40 p.m. on M6, for a seventh season. The goal for the candidates remains the same as in previous years: to win the program to integrate Philippe Etchebest’s brigade in the next season of Top chef, broadcast in early 2022. This year, 108 apprentice and amateur candidates are participating.



” This year, the contestants are all very good. They know the expectations of the program and are increasingly sophisticated, believes Philippe Etchebest in a press release. Young people today have a knowledge that I did not have at their age, surely linked to the fact that they follow cooking programs on M6 and social networks. There is a lot more exchange and visibility which nourishes them in terms of ideas. “

> The Top Chef Academy, the new feature of the season

As for the previous six seasons, Philippe Etchebest will rate the candidates with stars and the best will compete in trials and battles. But for this seventh season, the chef has added a big novelty: the nine best will join “The Top Chef Academy”. It will be a sort of two-week training camp, during which these candidates will live together 24 hours a day and will be trained by Philippe Etchebest, indicates TV Magazine.





On the program, events ” in extreme conditions of difficulty »And legendary Top Chef events, such as the black box, judged by former candidates emblematic of the show, such as Mallory Gabsi or the Northerner Camille Delcroix. ” The idea is to prepare even better the candidate who will join Top Chef. It will be two weeks of hyper intense training to help them better understand what awaits them in the competition. », Indicates the chef.

> Beginning of the shooting of Top Chef in October

The winner of the Academy will therefore join Top Chef, whose shooting will begin in October. If no broadcast date has yet been formalized, the show should return to M6 in the first quarter of 2022. Side novelty, we already know that the jury will evolve since Michel Sarran has been replaced by Glenn Viel.