October holidays advanced by two weeks, end of the year

After purely health issues, this Monday’s government issue was dedicated to school issues. A change of schedule is proposed: an October vacation advanced by two weeks (one will be at the end of confinement, the other just after) and an end of the year on December 10.

updated September 20, 2021 at 4:15 p.m.



No holidays from October 9 to 24, but from September 25 to October 10. This is one of the big announcements of the press point held in the government on Monday. “We brought the October vacation forward by two weeks”, explained the vice-president, Isabelle Champmoreau. “So there will only be five weeks without school.”

If we hadn’t changed the school calendar, our students would have gone about seven weeks without school. There were only 4.5 weeks left to prepare for the baccalaureate and 5.5 weeks to prepare for the patent. Isabelle Champmoreau, vice-president of the government

Clearly, only one real week of vacation

“To be simple, the school holidays will take place during the week of October 4 to 11.” Just after confinement, the last week of which will be without educational continuity. What to save additional time for the preparation of the exams. Another modification, already mentioned in relation to the referendum: the end of classes is brought forward to the evening of Friday, December 10.

Students whose parents are sick

Despite the pedagogical continuity “well organised”, explained the member of the government, “We are already seeing very negative effects at the level of the students: on their health, the social bond, their development. We are in a very different situation from other confinements where we were very focused on the educational aspect because the virus was not circulating not”, she developed. “There are already children whose parents are sick. We have to pay very particular attention to the social aspect and the social role played by school. There is also the economic aspect.”

The objective is to allow students to take their exams in the best conditions. To also have access to essential services, for example the canteen. Isabelle Champmoreau







The proposed change of school calendar.

Pedagogical continuity in four points

The vice-rector, Erick Roser, had previously focused on educational continuity for this third Caledonian experience of confinement. “It is characterized by four points”, he estimated. “The first was a better reactivity on our part and a controlled organization of the distribution of the covers.” That is to say, making courses available to the families of students, not only in digital form but also in “paper” version.

On average, 55% of students received their lessons in the form of a paper folder. Erick Roser, vice-rector

“Personalized follow-up”

Second characteristic, deciphers the one who is also the general director of information: “a better pedagogical calibration of the work that has been given to the students. Both because we wanted to take into account previous experiences, and above all to offer activities that can be done independently and in a reasonable time.”

The third element mentioned, “It is a personalized follow-up with a phone call, or a link by e-mail, frequent, with the students, to identify their academic difficulties, and therefore provide answers, but also social difficulties or psychological difficulties.”

Last week, thanks to this call (…), we were able to detect and support one or two situation (s) of students who had found themselves isolated even though their mother was in care and waiting at the school. ‘hospital. Erick Roser

“5% of students not reachable”

The vice-rector gives two other figures: “To date, 95% of students are in a position to follow pedagogical continuity, whether digitally or using a paper activity.” Or 5% of students who cannot be contacted.

And fourth point, “I would like to say that all our establishments, whether public or private, are mobilized to resolve in close proximity the problems that a particular student might encounter. Even if he is not educated in this establishment”. For example: if you need to enter your Parcoursup wishes, you can contact the nearest establishment.

Reviews have already been adjusted

For the exams, Erick Roser recalled “that the 2021 session was the subject at the national level of specific measures which were taken to take into account the impact of the health crisis”. This also concerned Caledonia. Continuous monitoring is thus privileged for the vat.

Number to remember

05 00 16: free toll-free number managed by the vice-rectorate for questions related to schooling during confinement. Information, also, on the site of the vice-rectorate and that of the DENC, the direction of the Education of New Caledonia.