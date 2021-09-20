of creators get carried away to recycle the work of Jeanne-Claude and Christo – Liberation

There are still a few days left to come stroll on the Place de l’Etoile, in Paris, and admire the work of Christo and Jeanne-Claude: the Arc de Triomphe transformed into a large package. Yet many are already wondering what to do with this mass of tissue. It must be said that these 25,000 square meters of canvases have something to catch the eye and the desires of many creators and entrepreneurs. Among the thousands of photos posted this weekend on social networks, the snapshot of Guillaume Gibault, the president of the French Slip brand, asks an important question: would it be possible to use polypropylene fabric canvases to make slibards?





Small problem: the material must be recycled but in Germany, where it was designed. It should be transformed there into plastic balls and used to make coverings of football or tennis fields. “I really like Christo’s work. I had the chance to see the retrospective exhibition at the Center Pompidou on his work few months ago. E …