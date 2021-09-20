OL (2-1): after Messi, Mbappé also on the teeth?

Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: top 10 market values ​​of Parisians

We have not finished hearing about the exit of Lionel Messi. Against OL, Mauricio Pochettino saw fit to replace the Argentine striker with Achraf Hakimi at the start of the last quarter of an hour of play (76th). This change surprised Messi at first as much as it annoyed him afterwards on the sidelines. His visual reaction leaves no room for doubt.

“He appears with a rather closed face on the sidelines. One way to signify his discontent? It’s very likely. Messi, and he has shown it for the past ten years, hardly tastes being replaced during the match, ”analyzes L’Équipe. The sports daily did not only linger on Messi and also passed Kylian Mbappé to the scanner. His behavior can also challenge.

“If Mbappé saved his evening thanks to a decisive center for Icardi at the very end of the match (90th + 2), he had spent all of the regulation time to be satisfied, for the most part, with a game in handing-over which is not necessarily its strong point. For the moment, it does not give the feeling of taking pleasure in playing with Messi and Neymar (and Di Maria) and even less in watching them play, ”summarize our colleagues. From there to say that after two matches together, Mbappé does not feel very isolated in a trio announced as galactic …

