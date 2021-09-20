More

    OL (2-1): Daniel Riolo pledges allegiance to Bosz and validates Messi’s exit!

    Sports


    Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

    PSG won with difficulty yesterday against OL. Led by the score, Mauricio Pochettino’s men had to go for the victory over a disputed penalty from Neymar and a goal from Mauro Icardi (2-1). Daniel Riolo delivered his analysis and did not fail to praise Peter Bosz.

    ” He will succeed. It is now certain. The players assimilate the requirement of his method. It wasn’t just empty pre-game words, he commented on RMC Sport. If he is ambitious at the Park, then he will be so everywhere. Beyond the result, there are so many positive things to remember. And above all a clear goal that can only be on the podium and not far from PSG. “

    “Taking out Messi may sound crazy, but it was fair”

    On the side of PSG, the polemicist was not shocked by the penalty obtained by Neymar. “My vision is that Neymar, rather good Sunday night, got a penalty. And you put what you want as implied in the use of the verb “to obtain”. It’s just basic soccer action. The attacker provokes, seeks and sometimes obtains. It’s not a mistake, it’s football, ”he noted.

    Another controversy: the exit of Lionel Messi in the 76th minute which has already caused much ink to flow. Riolo does not lend itself to it: “Taking out Messi may sound crazy, but it was fair. The entries of Hakimi then Icardi allowed Paris to win. Mbappé went to his comfort zone for the assist to a 9 that there was not until then. The final action reminded, if necessary, that the only essential is Mbappé. “

    to summarize

    Daniel Riolo analyzed the shock of the 6th day of L1 Sunday between PSG and OL at Parc des Princes (2-1). According to the RMC Sport consultant, the penalty obtained by Neymar was valid, just as much as the deserved exit of Lionel Messi.

    Bastien Aubert


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleChinese teens are now only allowed 40 minutes of TikTok per day
    Next articleIndependent games for the week of September 20 (PS5, Xbox Series, Switch, PS4, Xbox One, PC)

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC