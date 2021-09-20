OL (2-1): the Parisian penalty, “an abnormal decision” for Jean-Michel Aulas

Beaten by PSG this Sunday (2-1), OL notably conceded a very contentious penalty. At the end of the meeting, Jean-Michel was upset against this decision and especially against the non-intervention of the Var.

After OL’s cruel defeat against PSG this Sunday (2-1), Jean-Michel Aulas wanted to congratulate the performance of his men. “We are above all proud because our team played real football. There was an excellent opponent opposite who individually is superior to us, recognized the Lyon president at the microphone of OLTV. We showed quality and therefore I think we should not dwell too long on the result which is unfavorable to us at the last minute. We must retain the commitment of the players and of a coach who has found the solutions to slow down this Paris Saint-Germain. “





“It is an aberration that the Var does not intervene “

The Rhone leader then blasted the video assistance after the foul whistled against Malo Gusto in the duel with Neymar in the middle of the penalty area. “It is not a contentious penalty, but an aberration that the Var does not intervene, he proclaimed. Sir Turpin otherwise had an excellent match, but we are investing heavily in this tool. I want to hear Pascal Garibian (technical director of arbitration) because if he does not take the floor to say that there has been an error, we are in a situation of lawlessness and this is not the spirit of our sport. It is an abnormal decision.“