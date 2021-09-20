OL: a big controversy that is growing!

Yesterday (Sunday), PSG was difficult to win against Olympique Lyonnais (2-1) at the end of the 6th day of Ligue 1. A victory snatched from the forceps by a Paris SG who was well helped by the arbitration. Indeed, a non-existent penalty allowed Neymar to equalize and therefore to revive PSG in the meeting.

A controversial penalty given the fact that the VAR should have alerted the referee of the meeting, Clément Turpin, of his obvious error. Something that wished to underline the former international referee, Bruno Derrien, who also returned to the bad gesture of Angel Di Maria on Maxence Caqueret, who would have according to him deserved a red card.





“When I see the pictures, Neymar puts his hand on the Lyonnais’ neck and then he falls. For me, there is no contact and the penalty was not necessary. This decision to whistle the penalty should have been corrected by The VAR. It’s astonishing that Jérôme Brisard, an international referee, did not alert him. He could have said to him: ‘The fault is not so obvious so I invite you to go and consult the screen.’ And maybe Turpin could have changed his mind. (…) Earlier, there was also Di Maria’s fault on Caqueret who could also have deserved a red card. But the VAR also did not intervene “, declared Bruno Derrien in the columns of the Parisian.