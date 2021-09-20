Olaf Scholz and Annalena Baerbock favor a “red-green” alliance

With the approach of the German legislative elections of September 26, The world keeps the campaign log. A daily update, with events, images, polls, clips, slogans, figures and keywords that allow you to follow and experience this electoral competition at the end of which Angela Merkel will leave power, after sixteen years in the chancellery.

Chancellor candidates Olaf Scholz (SPD), Annalena Baerbock (Greens) and Armin Laschet (CDU-CSU) on the stage of the debate organized by the channels Sat 1 and Kabel Eins, on September 26, in Berlin. KAY NIETFELD / AP

Social democrats and environmentalists are ready to govern together. This is the main lesson of the debate which opposed the three candidates for the chancellery, Sunday, September 19, on the channels Pro Sieben, Sat 1 and Kabel Eins. A debate that was essentially a two-on-one match. With, on one side, Olaf Scholz (SPD) and Annalena Baerbock (Greens), who spared each other. And, opposite, Armin Laschet (CDU-CSU), who most often appeared on the defensive.





Unlike the two previous “triels”, where Mr. Laschet had seized every opportunity to put Mr. Scholz in difficulty and dethrone him from his favorite position, he saw more of the candidate of the SPD and the leader of the Greens display their proximity, especially on economic and social issues.

Article reserved for our subscribers Read also German elections, D – 13: tense duel between Armin Laschet and Olaf Scholz

The last minutes of the debate confirmed what these different passes of arms had suggested. “My preference, it’s no secret, would be to govern with the Greens”, recognized Olaf Scholz. Annalena Baerbock did not say it so bluntly, but stating that her wish was to see the CDU-CSU “In opposition”, the environmental candidate has clearly indicated that she favors an alliance with the Social Democrats.

As after previous debates, a hot poll gave Olaf Scholz a winner among viewers, 45% of whom judged the SPD candidate to be the best, against 27% for Mr. Laschet and 25% for Mr.me Baerbock.

At the end of the debate, the three candidates for chancellery were asked to summarize their priorities in case of victory. Here’s what they said:

“Me chancellor, there will be a new beginning; it will be a policy that will not do things by halves when it comes to climate protection, a policy that will concern itself above all with children and families, a foreign policy guided by the defense of human rights at the heart of the Europe. “ (Annalena Baerbock)

You have 24.88% of this article to read. The rest is for subscribers only.